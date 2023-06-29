FOX 47 raises money for Refugee Development Center through 3 Degree Guarantee program

LANSING, Mich. — For the entire month of June as part of our 3 Degree Guarantee program, FOX 47 has been raising money for the Refugee Development Center in Lansing.

“All are welcome, all ages, all nationalities, all backgrounds, all language levels," said Executive Director Erika Brown-Binion.

The Refugee Development Center is a place where newcomers from all over the world can get help to thrive in Lansing and build roots.

“Our programs encompass a variety of opportunities for folks when they arrive or for however long they are. They want to be part of our programs and there's no time limit on services," Brown-Binion said.

Programs include English classes, after school programs and summer camps.

“Yoga classes, sewing, driving programs," Brown-Binion said. “We just opened up our nursery program so zero to 2 year olds. We have a dedicated classroom for those individuals, and then, we have a classroom for 3 to 5 year olds."

And they even make home visits.

“To help them learn about different aspects of the community and their housing and health needs," she said.

Brown-Binion says FOX 47's 3 Degree Guarantee program will add to their success in serving the community.

“All of the funds that are raised from FOX 47 will be invested right back into our youth programs," Brown-Binion said. “So that we can serve more kids and spend more time with them as they navigate this new community that they're living in.”

They hope more people will take advantage of their services and know they are there to help.

“It doesn't matter your status. It doesn't matter how long you've been here, it doesn't matter your English ability level," she said. "We know that there are needs for everybody, no matter what journey they're on and our doors are open to help folks on that pathway.”

For more information, click here.

