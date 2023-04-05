Former Spartan baseball coach to be inducted into Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that it will be inducting former Michigan State University baseball coach Danny "Skip" Litwhiler into the hall of fame.

Litwhiler, who died in 2011, was the Spartan baseball coach from 1964 to 1982. During his 29 seasons at MSU, Litwhiler won 489 games and two Big 10 titles. He made three NCAA tournament appearances and produced 13 Major League Baseball players, including Kirk Gibson, Rick Miller and Steve Garvey.

During his coaching career, Litwhiler also conducted baseball clinics in ten countries, introduced the radar gun to gauge pitch velocities and over 100 other innovations during his time.

Prior to his start in East Lansing, Litwhiler was an outfielder from 1940 to 1951 where he played with the Boston Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds. From 1955 to 1963, he was the baseball coach for Florida State University where he led them to three College World Series appearances.

Litwhiler, along with Fred Decker, head coach of Western Michigan University's baseball team, will be inducted into the hall of fame at Jackson Field on July 7 during the Lansing Lugnuts' game against the Lake County Captains.

