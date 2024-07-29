Former Lansing teacher sues school district for failing to meet needs of students with disabilities

A former teacher from the Lansing School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to meet the needs of students with disabilities

The district is accused of violating Michigan's Whistleblower's Protection Act after the teacher claims the district retaliated for filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education

Lansing Schools didn't return Fox 47 News' requests for comment

Video shows an explanation of the lawsuit and the plaintiff's attorney commenting.

The Lansing School District is facing a lawsuit from a former teacher who claims the district failed to meet the needs of students with disabilities.

Danelle Hovenkamp, the plaintiff who filed a 10-page lawsuit at Ingham County Circuit Court, claims the district didn't address her concerns that it failed to implement individualized education programs (IEP) to students at Everett High School.

Those are plans that schools provide to students with disabilities who need some additional help or services with making sure that they have the larning support that they need," said Liz Abdnour, Hovenkamp's attorney.

Abdnour says Hovenkamp had 90 days to file the lawsuit, per the statute of limitations. Abdnour says the suit was filed on the last day the statute of limitations would allow.

The complaint alleges Hovenkamp filed a complaint to the U.S. Department of Education when her concerns weren't addressed.

"[The lawsuit alleges] Lansing Schools was discriminating against students with disabilities to implement those legally required services for them," said Abdnour.

WATCH: FULL INTERVIEW WITH ATTORNEY LIZ ABNOUR, REPRESENTING DANELLE HOVENKAMP

FULL INTERVIEW LIZ ABDNOUR

Hovenkamp's complaint also accuses an administrator within the district of retaliatory behavior.

Abdnour said the behavior included changing Hovenkamp's schedule, increasing her workload and putting Hovenkamp on a 'growth plan' because her students' grades were slumping.

"It was put into place because her students weren't achieving the academic success that they were supposed to, which was directly because they weren't getting the IEP supports that they needed," said Abdnour.

Fox 47 News reached out to the school district for comment but haven't heard back.

Abdnour says she and Hovenkamp have been in touch with the district for mediation.

Abdnour hopes the lawsuit can be resolved or more litigation is possible.

"Our goal, if possible, is to resolve everything without having to go through litigation," said Abdnour. "If we have to, there are additional claims we may bring.

