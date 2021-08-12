Flood advisories and power outages in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Flooding remains a problem for several areas in mid-Michigan.

Ingham, Clinton, and Eaton Counties all have flood advisories until 8:30 this morning.

Some areas that may experience flooding include Lansing, East Lansing, Grand Ledge, Dimondale, Waverly, Holt, Okemos, and Haslett.

Now let's break down the power outages in our counties.

According to consumer energy, there are 2,030 customers without power in Eaton County, 6,798 in Barry, 1,093 in Ingham, 2,663 in Clinton, 12,327 in Jackson, and 1,600 in Hillsdale.

According to the Lansing Board of Water and Light, there are currently 202 customers without power.

Also, DTE Energy shows 1,129 customers currently without power.

