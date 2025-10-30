LANSING, Mich — The changing leaves at Lansing Community College signal more than just autumn's arrival — they mark the approach of election season, bringing local issues into sharp focus for voters in Michigan's capital city.

Lansing voters are prioritizing key community issues as the city's general election approaches, with concerns ranging from homelessness to arts programming.

First-time local voter Chloe Gonyea highlights homelessness as a major concern, while lifelong resident Beatrice Carr advocates for cultural investments and student Katie Carr emphasizes expanding food assistance programs.

Voters stress the importance of making their voices heard in the capital city and ensuring all community members feel welcomed and valued.

For first-time local voter Chloe Gonyea, who recently moved from Virginia, homelessness has become a pressing concern she hopes candidates will address.

First-time Lansing voters share their priorities as the city's general election approaches

"Obviously, there's an influx in homelessness that I think that's been the most glaring that I've seen around area being new to it," Gonyea said.

Lifelong Lansing resident Beatrice Carr believes investing in cultural and arts programs could strengthen community bonds.

"So that kids have a way to be a part of a community and express themselves," Carr said.

Second-year LCC student Katie Carr focuses on expanding community support systems to help neighbors in need.

"More grants and we could also have some more food banks or more food pantries or make it know about those things. I think that'll really help people out," Katie Carr said.

As Lansing's general election approaches, these voters emphasize the importance of civic engagement and ensuring every voice is heard in the capital city.

"And it's just making sure people feel welcomed in place and heard and valued and appreciated," Gonyea said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.