Fill up on everyday home and personal care items at Clean Refillery

Video gives you a look inside Clean Refillery.

Clean Refillery is a Eco-refill shop that allows people to bring in containers to fill up on everyday home and personal items.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

These containers are empty but their story doesn't end with being thrown in the trash.

In this week's 'Things to Do' we are taking you to spot that will show you how to put these old containers to good use.

Along S. Washington Avenue in REO Town stands a store with a big mission.

"It's all about looking out for future generations," Alexa Hecksel said.

Alexa Hecksel is the owner of Clean Refillery, a refill shop that helps people live an Eco-friendly lifestyle.

"The whole goal is to reduce single use plastic waste," Alexa said.

By giving them a place where they can get more use out of old containers.

"Once people start refilling it becomes a regular process for them," Alexa said.

Alexa got started after she wanted to switch over to a low waste lifestyle.

"We started out doing milkman style deliveries at people's homes and then eventually we ended up in our storefront," Alexa said.

The store shelves are lined with has just about anything you can think of that you would use in your everyday home and personal care.

"Things like laundry detergent, shampoo, conditioner, dish soap," Alexa said.

"All purpose cleaning, concentrate, toilet cleaner," Alexa said.

Body lotion, toothpaste, and even toothpaste tabs.

You can bring your own containers from home or grab one right at the store.

"This is our community cart right here and these are all donated containers," Alexa said.

"They are perfect if somebody's forgotten their container or if they are new and they don't have one," Alexa said.

And the check out process is easy.

"We take the weight of the container and we subtract that at the end so that you just pay for what's inside of it," Alexa said.

So what are you waiting for. Stop on in, refill, and help save the planet.

"It's all about leaving the planet in better condition or as good a condition for the future," Alexa said.

For more information on Clean Refillery, click here.

