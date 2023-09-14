Feel the music: Michigan BluesFest returns to Old Town

LANSING, Mich. — Music lovers It's that time of the year again. BluesFest is back in old town and is bringing everyone together through music.

Blues fest kicks off September 13 and will go through September 16.

It will have over 30 different performances from different regional blues artists.

The event is for everyone and they will also have something for the kids to enjoy.

For more details and to find out where to by tickets, click here.

