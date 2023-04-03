Fatal motorcycle crash occurs on the west side of Lansing

UPDATE | The Lansing Police Department released the identity of the crash victim Monday afternoon, 28-year-old James Vanness II.

ORIGINAL STORY | Around 8 p.m. on April 2, the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to Westmoreland Avenue and Saginaw Highway due to a single-vehicle accident.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that a motorcycle had crashed into a pole.

The victim, a 28-year-old male from Lansing, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the accident.

Editorial note: A previous version of the article headline said the crash occurred on the east side of Lansing. This has been corrected to say the crash occurred on the west side of Lansing.

