Expungement fair in Lansing aims to give people a clean slate

The Attorney General's Office, Cooley Law School, Safe and Just Michigan, and Legal Services of South Central Michigan held an expungement fair on Friday.

The fair aimed to help people in the community take a step towards getting a clean slate.

Video gives you a look inside the fair and lets you hear from one of the law students helping.

"Don't feel any shame about getting help if you need it," said Anna Buckingham.

Over four hours, people filled the seats inside the lobby of Cooley Law School to take the first step to get their records expunged.

"The expungement fair is to essentially screen people to see if they are eligible under the new clean slate law," said Clean Slate Program Manager Kamau Sandiford.

Under the law, three expungement-eligible felonies and unlimited misdemeanors can be expunged.

Crimes that can't be expunged, include more serious offenses like criminal sexual conduct or offenses punishable by life in prison.

Crimes that can be expunged, include traffic violations and first-time operating while intoxicated offenses which can cause problems for people.

"Issues with getting employment, housing, those types of things," Sandiford said.

This is where leaders of Friday's event hope to step in.

"Get assistance with filling out the paperwork necessary to file for an expungement," Sandiford said.

Anna Buckingham is one of the law students who was helping out.

She says people that come in are from all walks of life and it's a pleasure being able to make people comfortable.

"Some of them feel ashamed for things that happened a really long time ago. Some of them are just relieved when it happens because they don't have to mark felon on job applications or housing anymore. It feels really rewarding."

Michigan State Police was also there doing free fingerprints.

Organizers are happy to be able to assist people and hope more people will take advantage of the service.

"Come down to a fair to at least see what's on your record," Sandiford said.

