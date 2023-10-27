Explore all things spooky at The Otherside Paranormal & Mortuary Science Museum

The Otherside Paranormal & Mortuary Science Museum is a museum like no other.

Tucked away inside of Voodoo's World of Oddtiques its a place where you'll learn about some spooky things.

Video gives you a look inside The Otherside Paranormal & Mortuary Science Museum.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

REO town is full of unique and iconic places, along with that is Voodoo's World of Oddtiques, your one stop shop for the weird, unusual, one-of-a-kind and handcrafted items.

Today we're exploring its museum and all the spooky things that get to call it home.

It’s a place where shadows play and spirits are given the okay to stay.

“I always give people before they go in almost a disclaimer letting them know that they can feel pressures in their head, chest headaches, back pains," co-owner said John Harris.

The Otherside Paranormal & Mortuary Science Museum is full of history and stories that you can check out at your own risk.

“Features items and relics from the mortuary services over the last 100 years or so. It also houses a lot of relics, from paranormal investigations," Harris said.

And items that have been deemed so haunted that previous owners gave them away with no hesitations.

“Embalming equipment. There's makeup kit mortician's makeup kit," Harris said.

“We bring them here and give them a place to live," Harris said.

You’ll see things like caskets, a human skull and bones as you scan the walls.

And you’ll even be welcomed by spirited dolls.

“Sarabina,” Harris said.

“She is one of the dolls we would term haunted. She has been tested over and over and over again," Harris said.

But don’t get too close she’s not a giving friend.

“We call her an energy sucker. So when people go in there and get started getting tired or just feel this energy drain, chances are it's her she does use people's energy for her to communicate," Harris said.

The museum comes with a guided tour and is donation based. So anything you can give they would appreciate.

“We will be doing an expansion to bring in a lot more stuff to do demonstrations of embalming practices, more equipment, more spirited items," Harris said.

So stop on by and check out all the spooky things they have we promise you’ll like them.

This weekend you can also head to REO Town for A Nightmare off Elm Street. An event that will transform the neighborhood into some Halloween fun and allow families to truck or treat and enjoy fun activities.

