Experts: Michigan could see more cases of measles

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that three measles cases in the state have now been confirmed in Wayne, Oakland, and Washtenaw counties.

Although there aren't any confirmed cases in our neighborhoods right now, health expert says residents should make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations.

Video lets you hear from an expert about what we are experiencing right now.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Three cases within two weeks is quite a lot," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian

Chief Medical Executive for the state of Michigan Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says they are keeping an eye on things when it comes to measles.

“There are outbreaks happening across the country right now. There’s an outbreak in Florida a recent outbreak in Pennsylvania. There have been over 40 cases so far in 2024 already in 16 states," Bagdasarian said.

“These were cases that were not related. They were in fact associated with international travel," Bagdasarian said.

Dr. Bagdasarian says measles particles can remain airborne for up to two hours.

“That means that you can contract measles even if you have not been in the same room as someone with measles. You can walk into a room 15 minutes after someone with measles has left and be exposed," Bagdasarian said.

She says right now, health departments in our state with confirmed cases are doing contact tracing.

“Making sure we’re looking at who was exposed and getting them that treatment right away," Bagdasarian said.

And if you think you have been exposed or have any of the early symptoms Dr. Bagdasarian says to call ahead before heading to the doctor or urgent care to let them know.

“We want to avoid exposures in waiting rooms as much as possible," Bagdasarian said.

Although there are not any confirmed cases of measles in our neighborhoods right now, health officials are urging people to make sure they are vaccinated against the virus.

"We are doing as much outreach as we can so that folks know that this is a good time to take a look at those vaccination records and make sure you are up to date with all of your vaccines," Bagdasarian said.

