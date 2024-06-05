Watch Now
Expanding forces: 145th MSP trooper graduation ceremony

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jun 05, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are expanding their forces yet again.

On Friday, 54 recruits will be sworn in during the 145th MSP trooper graduation.

Our local posts in Lansing and Jackson will be getting a total of seven new troopers. Four will be assigned to the Jackson post and three to our neighborhood post in Lansing.

Commencement is slated for 1 pm at the Lansing Center on Friday, June 7th.

