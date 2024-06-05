Expanding forces: 145th MSP trooper graduation ceremony

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are expanding their forces yet again.

On Friday, 54 recruits will be sworn in during the 145th MSP trooper graduation.

Our local posts in Lansing and Jackson will be getting a total of seven new troopers. Four will be assigned to the Jackson post and three to our neighborhood post in Lansing.

Commencement is slated for 1 pm at the Lansing Center on Friday, June 7th.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook