Everett High School students prepare for a spooktacular mock election

LANSING, Mich. — With midterms right around the corner, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope's Office and Everett High School are hosting a special mock election on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

This mock election, facilitated by volunteers from the Lansing Area League of Women Voters, will be using a Halloween themed ballot, where students can vote on their favorite Halloween character, candy and on a proposal. The overall goal is to educate teenagers on the election process and encourage increased voter participation in future elections.

Students in seventh through 12th grade will be able to participate during their designated lunch periods. Additionally, students, who will be over 18 years of age by Nov. 8, can register to vote. Students wishing to register to vote must bring a valid drivers license or state ID and a proof of residency.

"By reaching out to the next generation of voters early, and indirectly to their parents and grandparents, we hope that they will understand the process in a less intimidating format and be more comfortable to vote when they turn 18," Swope said in a news release.

