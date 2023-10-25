Endeavor House Ministries holds grand opening for Angie's Place

LANSING, Mich. — After a long wait Endeavor House Ministries has officially opened Angie’s place, a transitional house for women in recovery.

Angie’s place is located in Lansing.

It will allow women the opportunity to live in a sober living environment with resources and peer support.

Endeavor House Ministries says they decided to open Angie’s place because women are under served in the recovery community.

"There’s just no place for people to go to get well. We’ve been helping men for 18 years up the road at the men’s house. But now we have the opportunity the great opportunity to help women as well," said executive director Michael Keenoy.

Angie's place is named in honor of Angela martin.

A young woman who lost her life due to an accidental overdose.

For more details on Endeavor House Ministries, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook