Endeavor House Ministries holds grand opening for Angie's Place

Tianna Jenkins, Oct. 2023
Posted at 10:05 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 22:05:25-04

LANSING, Mich. — After a long wait Endeavor House Ministries has officially opened Angie’s place, a transitional house for women in recovery.

Angie’s place is located in Lansing.

It will allow women the opportunity to live in a sober living environment with resources and peer support.

Endeavor House Ministries says they decided to open Angie’s place because women are under served in the recovery community.

"There’s just no place for people to go to get well. We’ve been helping men for 18 years up the road at the men’s house. But now we have the opportunity the great opportunity to help women as well," said executive director Michael Keenoy.

Angie's place is named in honor of Angela martin.

A young woman who lost her life due to an accidental overdose.

For more details on Endeavor House Ministries, click here.

