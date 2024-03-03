Ele's place is a non-profit community based organization that supports grieving kids and teenagers

A therapy dog that has become a friend to those in need.

Ele's place in Lansing is where people come to get support when dealing with grief and what makes this place special is the therapy dog that has become a friend to those in need. Cooper is more than just a dog.

"And we are lucky enough to have a therapy dog friend that is here each of those nights, and our biggest goal here at Ele's place is to provide a safe space for our kids," Kelly Koerner director of Ele's place said.

Ele's place is a non-profit community based organization that supports grieving kids and teenagers ages 3-18 and a young adult group for 18 to 26 year olds.

"A lot of times after we experience the death of someone in our life, we feel really isolated and alone as for adults we feel that way, also children and teens really feel

Kelly Koerner director of Ele's place tells me cooper makes it easier for kids to open up and share the past trauma they went through.

"He greets all of our kids. he is unconditional. He's non-judgemental. he loves everyone he comes in contact with, that connection with an animal can be really a safe feeling,"

The owner of cooper, Stacy Balasses says cooper has been a blessing in her life and when the opportunity came along to share him with others especially those in need Stacy made it her mission to help

"Sometimes cooper and i are in there with them, sometimes they do puppet shows for them, they play ball with him, they make cooper do tricks for treats. he kind of observes the children," The owner of Cooper, Stacy Balasses said.

