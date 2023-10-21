Elderly Instruments named America's Top Small Business for 2023

LANSING, Mich. — The U.S. chamber of Commerce has named America’s Top Small Business for 2023. And the business that came out on top was Elderly Instruments right here in Lansing.

The announcement was made on Thursday during an awards gala at the u.S. Chamber’s headquarters building in Washington D.C.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says this year they received 15,000+ applicants from every state in the nation.

But the music store was chosen because it embraces change and is able to adapt to new challenges.

They also say the store has stayed true to its heritage along with its 50-year legacy

Elderly Instruments CEO Lillian Werbin was awarded the grand prize of $25,000 check at the gala.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook