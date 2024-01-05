El Catrin Taco Shop whipping things up California Style in Lansing

Video gives you a look inside El Catrin Taco Shop in Lansing.

El Catrin Taco Shop opened it's doors a week ago and is putting a twist on its food.

The shop is planning on adding more drinks to its menu and adding more decor.

Orders are up and the grill is hot inside of El Catrin taco shop on E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

"We try to bring some good quality food," said Marco Escobar.

The taco shop opened a week ago with a mission to bring something new to the area and serve things up California style but faster.

"Where I used to live in San Diego, California you have like a taco shop. Every corner. It's like on one block you can have five taco shops," Escobar said.

"It's s not like wet burritos we don't use a lot of sauce. Just grabbed your burrito in your hand and go wherever you wanna go."

Marco escobar is one of the owners.

He says they have some thing for everyone on their menu.

"We have burrito, tacos, bowls. We have Tostadas, some plates," Escobar said.

Quesadillas, chips and salsa, soups, breakfast burritos, California style burritos, and so much more.

And everything is made fresh.

The Marco says they plan to add more decor to the shop and add more things to the menu.

"We're gonna have Door Sash Uber Eats and a drive thru. So the drive thru is gonna be open 8pm to 2am," Escobar said.

So what are you waiting for? Head on down and try it out for yourself.

