Early in-person voting beings in Lansing

Saturday marked the first day of early in-person voting for the Michigan Presidential Primary.

Today is the first day of early voting. The Lansing city clerk and volunteers tell me this is one of the most important days of the year.

"It's very important that, whether you are democratic or republican, it's very important that you vote," Volunteer Mary Jackson said.

Volunteer Mary Jackson believes it's vital that community members make their voices heard.

Saturday begins an in-person early voting for the Michigan presidential primary. This is in addition to early absentee voting, thanks to a constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2022.

"Very similar to voting on election day, you fill out your application to vote, and you get to put it in the tabulator yourself," Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said.

The difference, according to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, is instead of just having one day to make it to the polling locations all over the city, you have nine days to vote at two locations: the Foster Community Center and the Reo Elections Office on Reo road from Saturday, February 16-Sunday February 25.

"This does give an advantage for some errors voters can make. It will let them know they made an error,"

According to Swope, this is the second round for this office in early voting.

"Really good to have this practice. We piloted our local election in November, so this is our second run-through.

Swope says anyone 18 or older is eligible to vote, and for this early voting stage, it is only open to Lansing residents.

To find out where you can vote early in person, click here

