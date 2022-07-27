Dr. Tucker Basketball Camp back in Lansing helping the younger generation

LANSING, Mich. — The Dr. Tucker Basketball Camp has been happening in Lansing since the 1980s, and it’s a staple in the community.

After not having a camp the last couple of years, Tucker's camp is back, and it brought out some familiar faces and legends.

"Anytime I can help him just lend the ear, it's important to me because he stuck with us stuck, with my program, and he's been very good to me," Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo said.

Tucker's goal is to help the next generation of players reach their goals.

"Young people and to help them reach their goals. This is why I do it free," Tucker said.

The list of greats to walk through these doors is a mile long. Magic Johnson, Mateen Cleaves and Steve Smith to name a few. Smith remembers a time he was playing basketball overseas and realized just how special this is.

"The guy was across the street, and he yelled to me that camp changed my life and that right there is why you do it," Smith said.

"It’s a little nervous, but it's cool. You're better at your game," Lansing Everett High School junior Javari Funches said.

The camp’s main focus goes beyond just basketball. It brings legends in the game to come back and help inspire the next generation of players.

"It speaks to my father, it speaks to this camp, you’ve had NBA Hall of Famers come back and just show love," Charles Tucker Jr. said.

