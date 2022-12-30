Downtown roads close for governor's inauguration Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Lansing Public Service Department, starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 31, several streets will be closed down for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's inauguration Sunday. Capitol Avenue from Allegan Street to Ottawa Street will be closed and Michigan Avenue will be closed from Washington Square to Capitol Avenue.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, these streets will be closed to traffic:



Capitol Avenue from Washtenaw Street to Ionia Street

Allegan Street from Washington Square to Pine Street

Townsend Street will be closed to through traffic from Washtenaw Street to Allegan Street with a hard closure at Allegan Street

Walnut Street from Washtenaw Street to Ottawa Street

Ottawa Street will be closed to through traffic from Chestnut Street to Seymour Avenue with a hard closure from Seymour Avenue to Washington Square

Road closures are expected to last until 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

If you had planned to attend the event, traffic is encouraged to enter the downtown area from Saginaw Street.

