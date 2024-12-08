Downtown Lansing Inc. hosts Big Red Ball to raise money for downtown development

Lansing's finest were draped in red Saturday night.

Watch the video above to learn about the first-ever Big Red Ball

Lansing's finest were draped in red Saturday night for a good cause.

The first-ever Big Red Ball is taking place at the historic Atrium Building.

Downtown Lansing Inc. is hosting the event to raise money to help revitalize downtown, fund infrastructure improvements and spruce up our capital city.

"Truly a meaning of our community and all those who believe in downtown Lansing," 2024 Big Red Ball host Samantha Harkins said.

FOX 47 was a sponsor of the event.

