Downtown Lansing announces small business support grants

LANSING, Mich. — If you have a small business in downtown Lansing, listen up! You have a chance to get your hands on some grant money thanks to Downtown Lansing, Inc.

"Downtown Lansing, Inc. is the downtown management agency in charge of promoting the culture and sustainability of our downtown district, lifting up our local businesses, especially our small businesses, and supporting the needs of our residents as well," Executive Director Cathleen Edgerly said.

The management agency announced that it has over $1 million in grants available for small businesses who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a part of its small business support grant program that aims to strengthen local businesses.

Grants are reimbursement based and will be awarded up to $50,000.

"Some of those eligible expenses include anything from payroll, mortgage, rent, payments, utilities, inventory, things of that nature. We're really looking forward to supporting as many of our small businesses here in our downtown neighborhood that we can," Edgerly said.

There are a couple of boxes you need to check off in order to be eligible. Some include being located within District A of the Principal Shopping District Downtown, have 50 employees or fewer and have been in operation for at least one year.

Funds are available for these grants until they run out. They are already receiving a large number of applications.

For more information and to apply, click here.

