Dollars 4 Dyslexia event to take place at Spartan Ninja Warrior in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — This weekend you can help 11-year-old Tristin Martin make a difference at her Dollars 4 Dyslexia fundraising open house.

We introduced you to Tristin a few years back when she was preparing for the ninja league world championships. Now she's leading a fundraising event Saturday at Spartan Ninja Warrior in East Lansing..

It’s happening from 9 am until 5 pm.

The donation based event will offer eight one hour sessions of obstacle course fun that you can sign up for. And every hour session they will give out a prize will be given out from several businesses.

This event is for everyone just make sure you bring dry tie up athletic shoes and don’t forget your water.

All proceeds for the event will be split between Michigan Dyslexia Institute and Mark Trinity, LLC for dyslexia-related initiatives.

You do have to sign a waiver to participate and a $5 minimum donation is suggested. Tristin's goal is to raise $6,000 this month. That would bring her total amount to $15,000 that she's been able to raise in three years.

And if you can't make it out this weekend don't worry you can still donate to the cause.

For more information and how you can sign up, click here.

