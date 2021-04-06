Did the pandemic help the farming industry? One Lansing farmer says yes.

LANSING, Mich. — Last year Magnolia Farms in Lansing saw a boost in people looking for fresh local products. A possible reason for the increase, the pandemic.

Nate Kermiet is the co-owner of Magnolia Farms. He said they had a hard time growing enough vegetables in the early season last year.

"In the grocery stores, a lot of vegetables were out of stock on the shelves. I think people felt safe buying food that was handled less and more direct to the customer," he said.

As far as sales, they were up at least 25 percent in 2020 compared to 2019. This year, Kermiet hopes to see the boost continue but doesn't think it will be as strong as last year.

"With the grocery stores restocked and the produce shelves. You know I think it won't be quite as much demand, but I'm hoping it will stay steady," Kermiet said.

This year Magnolia Farms expanded their operations a bit and are farming on two new plots of land. They also have additional helpers this year.

"Reaching out to have volunteers farm with us. We're also launching an online store so we'll be able to process online orders, and we'll be able to do deliveries to people's doorsteps through that."

Magnolia Farms grows a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and herbs. They sell their products at the Allen Farmers Market. As well as local restaurants and grocery stores.

