Diamond Baseball Holdings hits home run with purchase of Lansing Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Lugnuts announced Wednesday, March 8, that they are set to be purchased by Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).

DBH currently owns and operates several minor league baseball teams that are associated with Major League Baseball.

The Lugnuts will join Triple-A’s Iowa Cubs, Memphis Redbirds, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders and Gwinnett Stripers; Double-A’s Midland RockHounds, Mississippi Braves, Portland Sea Dogs and Wichita Wind Surge; High-A’s Hudson Valley Renegades and Rome Braves and Single-A’s Augusta GreenJackets and San Jose Giants in being operated by DBH.

The Lugnuts were previously owned by Take Me Out to the Ballgame, LLC (TMO). In a press release, the company stated that the Lugnuts will continue to be directed by the current general staff and will continue to operate as a High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

“The Lugnuts have been one of the great joys in my life. It is a bittersweet decision to sell the team,” said TMO managing partner Tom Dickson in the release. “But I can promise you that DBH’s Peter Freund and Pat Battle are terrific people who love baseball, and I am confident that the Lugnuts and the city of Lansing are in good hands with them.”

Ownership of the Lugnuts will transfer as soon as TMO receives the necessary league and city approval. While the timeline for that is currently unknown, the current rights to Jackson Field extend through 2034. Both parties have stated that they intend to keep the Lugnuts located in Lansing.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to own such an iconic franchise as the Lugnuts, built by one of the best owner/operators in the game in Tom Dickson,” said Peter Freund, CEO of DBH. “We could not imagine a better city, ballpark or management team, and we look forward to being part of the Lansing community for years to come.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook