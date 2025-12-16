Data center opponents rally at Michigan Capitol amid statewide expansion concerns

LANSING, Mich — Neighbors gathered at the Michigan Capitol on Tuesday afternoon to protest the growing number of data centers planned across the state, voicing concerns about environmental impact, artificial intelligence implications and rising electricity costs.

Shelly Smith was among the demonstrators who spoke out against data centers coming to Michigan.

"I hope this is a short-lived thing. I hope everyone wakes up and goes, we don't want this," Smith said.

Advocates at the rally expressed multiple concerns ranging from environmental issues to financial burdens on residents.

"I can barely afford my electric bill as it is so to see them put this many data centers around us, it's going to cost us so much money when we already can't afford things," one protester said.

Proposals for data centers are increasingly appearing across Michigan as part of efforts to build infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence technology. Last year, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation exempting large data centers from the state's 6% sales and use tax.

Supporters of data center development argue the facilities position Michigan competitively in the modern economy.

"It's how we are competing here in this modern economy. Positioning our region for those future jobs, we want them here," said a data center advocate.

Steven Japinga with the Lansing Regional Chamber emphasized that data centers represent the future and hopes mid-Michigan will embrace the technology.

"It can be scary, but we want to be a part of that digital front here in Lansing," Japinga said.

However, protesters at the Capitol delivered a different message, one they hope state officials will consider.

"Stop putting money into this. It's so lame. Think about what that money could actually do," Smith said.

