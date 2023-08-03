Crowing Boxing Club coach Moses Manuel on coaching in the gym

LANSING, Mich. — Crown Boxing Club in Lansing produces some of the best athletes in the area, behind all of that success are coaches that help the athletes not only inside the ring but in life.

"The new adventure of kids. We get a new caliber of kids every six months. When you get a new brand of kids they come in with different attitudes and different behaviors, so it keeps you excited," Crown Boxing coach Moses Manuel said.

Moses Manuel has been working at Crown Boxing Club for 30 years. After he hung up his gloves, he wanted to instill the values he learned from boxing and the military to kids that walk through the doors at Crown.

"It really teaches you to control your anger and be a calm person. You can take it out here with your teammates and everyone is hugging in the end," Boxer Isiah Clay said.

The values taught at Crown go beyond the boxing ring. It’s the life lessons they try and instill in the kids. It’s their way to show how much they care about every kid.

"You don't want to leave a kid behind. It's just like the military, you don't want to live anyone behind. This stuff, it gets to me. I want them to know we are here for them no matter what. Whether they ever become great boxers or not they are still a part of us and we care about them," Manuel said.

Manuel will keep teaching and coaching.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook