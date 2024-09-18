Crews on scene of apparent house explosion in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Fire Department is on the scene of an house explosion in the city of Lansing.

It happened on the 100 block of Allen Street near East Michigan Ave just after 2 p.m.

Fire officials say the cause of the explosion is still unknown, and no residents or pets were home at the time of the explosion.

Officials described the damage as "total destruction" of the home.

WATCH: Fire Officials Describe Early Stages of House Explosion Investigation

Officials say one house next door also sustained some damage, but the house essentially fell down on itself. Their investigation continues.

Your neighborhood reporter Larry Wallace is on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

