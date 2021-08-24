Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Crews battling fire at Capitol City International Airport

items.[0].image.alt
Montana Marie, 2021
Crews are currently battling a fire at the Capitol City International Airport.
Crews are currently battling a fire at the Capitol City International Airport.
Posted at 7:54 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 20:12:33-04

LANSING, Mich. — Crews are battling a fire at the Capitol City International Airport.

Montana Marie, a FOX 47 viewer, shared the following pictures with FOX 47 showing the fire crew at the scene

Fire at the Capitol City International Airport
Fire at the Capitol City International Airport
Fire at the Capitol City International Airport
Fire at the Capitol City International Airport

This is a developing story. FOX 47 News will update this story as more information is available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter