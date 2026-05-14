LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association is pointing to manufactured homes as one solution to the affordable housing crisis facing mid-Michigan residents.

WATCH BELOW: Could manufactured homes help solve mid-Michigan's affordable housing crisis?

Could manufactured homes help solve mid-Michigan's affordable housing crisis?

On Wednesday, the MMHA held its Capitol Showcase, an event designed to highlight manufactured homes as an affordable housing option. The association partnered with Clayton Homes to show the community what this style of living can look like.

MMHA President and CEO John Lindley said the homes on display offer significant savings compared to traditional housing.

"On affordability, the home that we're standing in right now price point as it's shown is under $110,000. If you compare that to homes on the market today, the savings is pretty significant," Lindley said.

Lindley said manufactured housing is just one piece of a larger solution to the housing crisis.

"The housing affordability and supply crisis is only going to be solved with all of the above solutions. We need more apartment complexes, multi-family housing, single-family housing, we need more condos, duplexes, we need more of everything," Lindley said.

I met neighbor David Strickland downtown and I told him about the showcase. He said rising costs have left many people with limited options.

"Rates have doubled since we purchased our home," Strickland said.

Strickland said he is encouraged to see people working toward solutions, but acknowledged there is still a long road ahead.

"The real issue is if it's affordable and safe because those two things tend to be the competing factor," Strickland said.

He also spoke to the urgency many residents feel when searching for housing.

"What other doors do we have to try and get you somewhere that is a safe and affordable," Strickland said.

Lindley said the public can view the homes at Adado Park on Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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