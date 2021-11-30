Consumers Energy providing $750,000 in matching gift cards in 63 communities across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — For the holiday season, Consumers Energy is providing $750,000 in matching gift cards in 63 communities across Michigan through its "Our Town" effort.

When you buy a gift card through a participating chamber of commerce and downtown organization, Consumers Energy will provide a dollar-for-dollar match, doubling the amount people can spend at downtown businesses.

Downtown Lansing Inc. is participating and selling their downtown digital dollars.

Whitney Roberts, the marketing and communications manager with Downtown Lansing Inc., said it’s important to keep your money local this holiday season.

“Our downtown businesses rely on you and your holiday shopping to continue to be able to stay open and again ensure that the year 2022 more businesses can open in downtown Lansing,” Roberts said.

Other mid-Michigan organizations involved in the program include the chambers of commerce in Grand Ledge, Charlotte and St. Johns and the Jackson Downtown Development Authority.

Consumers Energy is providing between $5,000 and 40,000 in each community.

The Our Town effort is available while gift cards last. For the full list of participating communities click here.

