Constellation Cat Cafe's new Old Town Lansing location delayed following crash

Constellation Cat Cafe has been working on a move to Old Town for months, and now they're facing a major setback.

A car crash ended with a vehicle damaging their new building, and now they're looking for help.

Video shows the cat cafe's founder recalling hearing the news, and noting ways neighbors can support them as they look to repair the building.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Constellation Cat Cafe has been working to move into its new location in this building in Old Town for months, but after a car crash caused damage to its new home, it's asking for help.

"In so many ways, it could've been worse," Kelsey Maccombs said.

Constellation Cat Cafe founder Kelsey Maccombs and the rest of the Constellation staff are counting their blessings on Wednesday.

"There was a three-car accident," she said.

That crash led to damage on the side of their unopened new location in Old Town, where they had hoped to open soon.

"Now it's like, that's not going to happen," Maccombs said. "I'm going to have a baby in November. And it's hard to know this means no matter what we do in the next two months, we can't get it open in time for me to be the one who opens it."

Kelsey says the upcoming move to Old Town was mainly for space, to help the cafe further its mission of helping cats find their forever homes, and while they wait to know how much insurance will cover, there are some ways for neighbors to help fundraise for repairs.

"If you make a donation, you can go to our website, that really helps relieve the pressure of our short-term needs," Maccombs said. "Other things that are really helpful are people just stopping into the cafe, buying a coffee, or booking a cat room visit."

We reached out to the Lansing Police Department for more information about the crash but there was no information at this time.

