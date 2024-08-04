Community churches fund scholarships to ten local students

Community churches, with the goal of fighting racial injustice, fund scholarships from the Justice League of Greater Lansing for 10 local college students.

Video shows a recipient discussing the scholarship impact and why the fund was created.

"It's very much a blessing, and it is very much something that I worked hard for."

Zachary Barker is on his way to becoming a new business major at Michigan State University in a few weeks.

"I will be able to further help my community and further my education," Barker said.

And now he and nine others have a little bit less stress to do so.

On Saturday, the Justice League of Greater Lansing, Michigan, awarded 50,000 dollars in scholarships to 10 college-bound graduates in our neighborhoods.

The 50,000 dollars is a part of funding raised by predominantly white community churches to fight racial injustice.

"By making the connection between faith and racial justice in the form of reparations," Solace said.

Prince Solace is the President of the Justice League and says that this is the first of many scholarship to help get more black children into higher education and spreading the importance of racial justice.

"We hope that they continue to pass the torch of information. At the core of the Justice League is education in our community," Solace said.

To qualify for the scholarships, students wrote about the impacts racial wealth inequality has on them.

"How there were "missed opportunities" where African Americans could've created generational wealth," Solace said.

Opportunities such as this one is what Barker hopes to inspire in people in the future with the help of the fund.

"Just go for it and go for opportunities that seem high because you never know if you don't try," Barker said.

In just over two years, the league has raised 400,000 dollars.

