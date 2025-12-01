Code Blue extended in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — Lansing has extended its Code Blue Extreme Cold Weather Plan through Saturday, December 6, as forecasted overnight temperatures remain dangerously cold.
The plan was originally scheduled to end at 7 a.m. today but will now run nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the weekend due to the continued extreme cold conditions.
The Code Blue plan allows shelters to temporarily increase their hours and capacity to help residents stay warm during dangerous weather conditions. Local shelters will have extended operating hours and additional space available for those seeking refuge from the cold.
The Lansing Fire and Police departments will provide transportation services to help residents reach local shelters safely. Additionally, CATA bus services are offering free rides to warming centers and shelters for anyone in need.
Residents experiencing homelessness or those without adequate heating are encouraged to take advantage of these emergency services during the extended cold weather period.
Weekdays
Daytime:
- Advent House
- 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915
- 517-485-4722
- Closed on Thanksgiving Day
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
- 430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912
- 517-484-4414
- City Rescue Mission - Women and Children
- 2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910
- 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
Nighttime:
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
- 430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912
- 517-484-4414
- Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight
- Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
- Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Warming Center)
- 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48915
- 517-483-4051
- Overnight warming center - 6:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Weekends
Daytime:
- Advent House
- 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915
- 517-485-4722
- City Rescue Mission - Women and Children
- 2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910
- 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
Nighttime:
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
- 430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912
- 517-484-4414
- Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight
- Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
- 415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933
- 517-485-0145
- Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Warming Center)
- 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48915
- 517-483-4051
- Overnight warming center - 6:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Additional locations:
- CADL Downtown Library
- 401 S Capitol Avenue, Lansing 48933
- 517-367-6350
- Closed on Thursday, Nov 27 and Friday, Nov 28
- Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- South Lansing Library
- 3500 S Cedar Street, Lansing 48910
- 517-272-9840
- Closed on Thursday, Nov 27 and Friday, Nov 28
- Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- CATA Transportation Center
- 420 S Grand Avenue, Lansing 48933
- 517-394-1100
- Closed on Thursday, Nov 27
- Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
