Code Blue extended in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — Lansing has extended its Code Blue Extreme Cold Weather Plan through Saturday, December 6, as forecasted overnight temperatures remain dangerously cold.

The plan was originally scheduled to end at 7 a.m. today but will now run nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the weekend due to the continued extreme cold conditions.

The Code Blue plan allows shelters to temporarily increase their hours and capacity to help residents stay warm during dangerous weather conditions. Local shelters will have extended operating hours and additional space available for those seeking refuge from the cold.

The Lansing Fire and Police departments will provide transportation services to help residents reach local shelters safely. Additionally, CATA bus services are offering free rides to warming centers and shelters for anyone in need.

Residents experiencing homelessness or those without adequate heating are encouraged to take advantage of these emergency services during the extended cold weather period.

Weekdays

Daytime:

Advent House

743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915 517-485-4722 Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912 517-484-4414

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children

2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145



Nighttime:

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912 517-484-4414 Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight

Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145

Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Warming Center)

1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48915 517-483-4051 Overnight warming center - 6:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.



Weekends

Daytime:

Advent House

743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915 517-485-4722

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children

2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145



Nighttime:

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912 517-484-4414 Walk-In intakes accepted from 8:00 a.m. - midnight

Men’s Shelter, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

415 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933 517-485-0145

Letts Community Center, City of Lansing (Warming Center)

1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing 48915 517-483-4051 Overnight warming center - 6:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.



Additional locations:

CADL Downtown Library

401 S Capitol Avenue, Lansing 48933 517-367-6350 Closed on Thursday, Nov 27 and Friday, Nov 28 Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

South Lansing Library

3500 S Cedar Street, Lansing 48910 517-272-9840 Closed on Thursday, Nov 27 and Friday, Nov 28 Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

CATA Transportation Center

420 S Grand Avenue, Lansing 48933 517-394-1100 Closed on Thursday, Nov 27 Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



