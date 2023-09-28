Closing the curtains: Baron's Window Coverings closing after almost 80 years

Video shows and tells the story of Baron's Window Coverings.

Baron's Window Covering's will be closing the curtains after almost 80 years of serving the community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Walking down the street in downtown Lansing you can't help but notice all the businesses.

A few of those businesses have been around for decades.

But in a recent announcement one of those businesses has decided to close the curtains for good.

It's a place that has been "hanging" around the mid-Michigan area for many years.

"We've been in business since 1944," said owner Neil Baron.

Located in downtown Lansing Baron's Window Coverings has always been the spot for things like custom blinds, shades, shutters,and draperies.

"A retail supplier of window treatments to the greater Lansing area. And a fabricator of custom window treatments to commercial properties around the country," Baron said.

Neil baron is the third generation owner.

"I've grown up with the business. I've worked in the business for over 30 years," Baron said.

It was his grandfather who started the business back in the day.

"On east Allegan. It was a time during world war two when draperies linens were hard to come by," Baron said.

But now things are changing at the store in a big way.

"Following the death of my father, Don Barron in January. He died suddenly of cancer. It just feels like it's the right time to move on."

And now they are now closing the curtains.

"We've stopped taking new orders. We are completing work now. We don't have a definite date, but I anticipate in the next few weeks into October," Baron said.

As a third generation owner he has a lot of mixed emotions.

"I'm proud of all the work that my grandfather and father have done before me and I just feel that now is the time there is no fourth generation my children are not interested in taking over the business," Baron said.

And to the community a thank you is much needed.

"It's been it's been our honor to service the community," Baron said.

