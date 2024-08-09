Clinical services closing at New Hope Community Center due to budget shortfall

Clinical services are being cut over at the New Hope Community Center in Lansing

It comes as the Ingham Community Health Center faces a multi-million dollar budget shortfall

Video shows residents reacting to the closure of clinical services while a county commissioner gives an update

The Ingham County Community Health Centers Board voted to end clinical services at the New Hope Community Health Center in Lansing Thursday night.

Services will phase out within the next two months and move to other locations in the system, according to Ingham County Health Centers executive director Kris Drake.

Drake says the deficit is expected to increase to $4.1 million by the end of the fiscal year ending September 30. The cuts are expected to reduce the deficit by $1.5 million in the next fiscal year according to Drake.

New Hope Community Center's homeless shelter will remain open and provide services to neighbors. One person who utilizes the center was surprised to hear about the clinic's closure.

"Keep your head up. Pray to God and keep your head up," said Cedrick Johnson.

Another resident said the center, which will lose 10 to 15 positions due to cuts, has workers that are passionate about providing care.

"[They care] about the people that come here and need help," said Thermon McCall.

WATCH: $2.6 MILLION DEFICIT AT INGHAM COMMUNITY HEALTH COULD BRING CUTS AND LAYOFFS

$2.6 million deficit at Ingham Community Health could bring cuts and layoffs

Ryan Sebolt, chairperson of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, says the deficit had been brewing since last fall.

"The [health center] board had seen the deficit coming and growing, had been warned about it and didn't really take action on it," Sebolt said. "I think the delay in action obviously made the problem worse so that's really frustrating."

Part of the deficit, Drake says, is attributed to the system overestimating the number of patients they thought would walk through their doors.

Another issue, according to Sebolt, is that Holy Cross Services chose not to renew the lease that kept the clinic on its property.

"They kind of made that decision for us," Sebolt said.

Sebolt says the county will now have to dig into its general fund in order to foot some of the deficit.

"It's going to have a rippling effect across the county," Sebolt said.

