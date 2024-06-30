Classic cars featured at Car Capitol Auto Show

The 31st annual Car Capital Auto Show was held in Lansing.

Many classic vehicles were displayed, and hundreds of community members came out for the show.

Watch the video above to watch the 31st annual Car Capital auto show

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The 31st annual Car Capital Auto Show, where many neighbors came out and enjoyed looking at classic cars.

"31st year, but it's like the first year too," Car Capital Auto Show President Henry Green said

"Just a place for the car community to gather and have a good time, " Car Capital Auto Show Director Sara Schultz said.

While it's been a day of fun, Car Capital Auto Show President Henry Green tells me this event has a deeper cause. It's a fundraiser for the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum.

"When we have funds available, we can put more interactive displays, we can do more things for kids," Car Capital Auto Show President Henry Green said.

"We can do more tours; we can actually put things that help grow the museum from the standpoint of teaching about the automobile industry," Car Capital Auto Show President Henry Green said.

Lansing Resident Rell Johnson says coming to events like this is like a trip down memory lane.

"You get a lot of different cars out here; that's what I like about it, the different varieties of the corvettes," Lansing resident Rell Johnson said"

Rell also says it's a great way for the community to bond.

"That's the main thing, love having that in the Lansing area, especially downtown this beautiful city, that a lot of people need to come to meet," Lansing resident Rell Johnson said

