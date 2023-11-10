Watch Now
Classes to resume on Friday at LCC after power outage

Press Release
Posted at 9:06 PM, Nov 09, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — Classes will be back in session on Friday at Lansing Community College’s downtown campus after a power outage.

Students were notified on Wednesday about it while the college was working closely with Lansing board of water and light to fix it.

Classes were also canceled on Thursday in certain buildings on the downtown campus.

But all is good now and the college says scheduled events and activities will also resume on Friday.

