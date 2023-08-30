City Rescue Mission of Lansing is looking to expand to help more people in the community

LANSING, Mich. — The City Rescue Mission in Lansing is looking to expand to help even more people within the community.

“Right now we're just at capacity," said executive director Mark Chriss.

In the first quarter of 2023, Chriss said City Rescue Mission of Lansing found that they had more than 250 men, women, and children staying at their shelters each night.

"About 100 men on Michigan Avenue, about 100 to 110 women and kids in South Cedar Street than 40 or 50 people in our drop-in center on North Larch Street," Chriss said.

Chriss said with their numbers doubling over the past three to four years, they have decided that is time to expand with a new project.

“Our current project is to actually expand our men's ministry to double our capacity to shelter up to 200 men at this new location," Chris said. “We actually will move our men's shelter off of Michigan Avenue to W. Kalamazoo Street, so we're currently going through a zoning change as far as a special use permit 30 licensed property.”

This will be about a two-year process with a price tag of about $10 million to get the job done.

And with the support of city council they believe things will move smoothly.

“They're going to push it towards a public hearing in the near future. So after that is finished and our purchase is complete," Chriss said. “It's contingent on a zoning change, contingent on a special use permit and will purchase the building and December, begin our fundraising and renovation. Projects will probably be two years from December.”

Also, on their list they are looking at expanding for women as well.

“So from 100 men to 200 men from 50 women to 100 women, these are just adults doesn't include our family shelter and South Cedar Street," Chriss said.

City Rescue Mission of Lansing is funded by the community they are hoping people will reach out and help them continue to serve the community and succeed with their project.

“Our goal is to be able to feed people physically and spiritually and help them you know, have a safe place to stay," Chriss said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook