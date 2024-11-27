City Rescue Mission of Lansing is helping homeless people avoid cold weather

Video shows City Rescue Mission of Lansing directors discussing how the shelter supports homeless people throughout colder months.

The shelter has been helping those who are homeless for 113 years

The mission is expanding to a new location on West Kalamazoo Street.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Its getting cold and windy and with the temperature dropping its important you're doing your best to stay warm. I'm your neighborhood reporter Dominic Carroll and the City Rescue Mission of Lansing is allowing those who are less fortunate avoid the cold weather

"I think its good to keep in mind that many of our guests are going to be outside a little more than we are," said Senior Director of Community Engagement, Laura Grimwood.

The shelter has been helping people who are homeless for 113 years and as colder weather settles in their mission stays the same. To get people off the streets.

"They're going to be able to know they have a safe place to go,"Grimwood continued.

Mark Criss is the Executive Director of City Rescue Mission of Lansing. He told me they're looking to support even more people with an expansion of the mission with a location coming to West Kalamazoo Street.

"Its about a nine and half million-dollar project for the first phase so we hoped to be moved in by july of next year, to be able to expand and provide more services for adults," said Criss.

The project will double the amount of people who can stay at the shelter.

"They know when they come into this safe place its more than just a shelter it's a safe place where people care about you," Criss continued.

And they hope their actions are showing people they have a future.

There is a tomorrow, there is still hope there is still a second chance," Grimwood concluded.

In Lansing, Dominic Carroll FOX 47 News.

