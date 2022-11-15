City of Lansing yard waste pickup concludes on Nov. 28

LANSING, Mich. — As the Michigan winter weather approaches, the city of Lansing Public Service Department has announced that curbside collection of yard waste will conclude the week of Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Due to the heavy volume of leaves, yard waste collection has been delayed by one day as crews work to get caught up. Additionally, yard waste materials should not be set out any earlier than the day before your scheduled collection date. Once yard waste has been set out, it is recommended that you leave it until it has been picked up.

In order for yard waste to be collected, yard waste guidelines must be followed. For a full breakdown of guidelines, visit the city of Lansing website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook