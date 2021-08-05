City of Lansing to host expungement clinic and community resource fair

LANSING, Mich. — An expungement clinic and community resource fair is coming to the city of Lansing.

Mayor Andy Schor announced that the event will be held at the Letts Community Center on Sept. 10. It's open to the public but they encourage those who are interested in expunging a criminal conviction to pre-register. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Applicants will be helped on a first-come-first-served basis. Those who attend will be able to get free fingerprinting and will receive a free ICHAT report showing their criminal record.

There is also limited financial assitance available for those who need help with the Michigan State Police Administrative fee. Fees for copies of certified convictions will be waived by the 54A and 55th district courts for those who participate in the clinic.

“Expungement is an opportunity for people to have second chances to become productive residents of a community. By setting aside low-level convictions from their past residents are able to have better access to jobs, housing, and more. I have continued to advocate for reforms and improvements to the expungement process over the years and I encourage everyone who is eligible for expungement to register for this clinic,” said Mayor Andy Schor in a statement.

To host this event, the city of Lansing will be partnering with Cooley Law School, Michigan State University College of Law, Legal Services of South Central Michigan, Safe and Just Michigan and the Michigan Advocacy Program.

"Many times, mistakes of the past prevent residents from fully participating in society and recognizing their full economic potential," said City Council President Peter Spadafore in a statement. "The expungement clinics will assist residents in understanding if they qualify and help them navigate the process toward a clean record."

