City of Lansing receives more than $900,000 in law enforcement grant funding

LANSING, Mich. — More than $900,000 in law enforcement grant funding has been awarded to the city of Lansing.

The money came from different grant programs with the support of the city budget.

The money will be used to help keep the community safer and also support crime victims and police officers.

Vehicle theft prevention, victims assistance support, traffic and control speed, and also firearm safety are all things the money will be used for.

They plan on doing things like establishing a theft prevention program, and purchase firearm lock boxes for department firearms.

They will also invest in a traffic enforcement program to help reduce pedestrians and bicyclist fatalities.

