City of Lansing issues burn ban through June

LANSING, Mich. — The city of Lansing has issued a city-wide burn ban on open burning starting immediately. The dry conditions and prolonged lack of rain has created the potential for hazardous fire situations.

The burn ban will be in effect until June 30 and has the possibility of an extension based upon the weather conditions in coming weeks.

During this time, no outdoor burning permits will be issued by the Lansing Fire Department. Partaking in activities such as outdoor bonfires or any other recreational fire within the city limits can lead to a misdemeanor charge.

“Lansing residents need to do their part to keep homes and neighborhoods safe from fires,” Lansing Fire Department Chief Brian Sturdivant stated. “Extremely dry weather conditions across Michigan have resulted in large, preventable fires.”

Lansing Township also announced a burn ban Thursday "until further notice."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook