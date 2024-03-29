Church bells ring-in Easter weekend in downtown Lansing

Video shows St. Mary Cathedral holding a Stations of the Cross ceremony on Good Friday.

With the Easter holiday upon us, some of our Mid-Michigan neighbors gather on Good Friday to meditate in prayer, and reflect on what this holy weekend means to them.

The Friday before Easter, also known as Good Friday, is the day on which Catholics and Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, "Good Friday is our most somber day because it is at the heart of our faith that Jesus is willing to die and suffer for us, and he did it with great love. There is no anger. Only mercy," explained Pastor of St. Mary Cathedral, Father Karl Pung.

And on Good Friday, many devout Christians come together to participate in the stations of the cross, "The stations of the cross are a devotion of the Catholic Church that has developed over the years as a way for each person to walk with Jesus through his own final suffering," stated Father Pung.

And on Easter Sunday, a celebration begins, "And Easter Sunday is the day of resurrection where he revealed not only his victory, but our victory over sin and death," reassured Father Pung.

For those looking for a place to gather on Easter Sunday, St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing will hold mass services beginning at both 8:30 and 11:00 am.

