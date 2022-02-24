Choose your own adventure at the Lansing Winterfest Feb. 26

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Winterfest is back and ready for you to have some winter wonderland fun. The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

"We are celebrating Lansing Winterfest. It is our second year that we've held this event as an outdoor socially safe event for the whole family to come down and enjoy," said Cathleen Edgerly, executive director of Downtown Lansing Inc.

Cathleen Edgerly, WSYM, Feb 2022



Artist carving an ice sculpture at Lansing Winterfest



"You can come choose your own adventure and capture live ice carving; some of the pre-made ice carvings all along the river trail in S. Washington Sq.," said Edgerly.

You will also get a chance to enjoy live music at the Brenke Fish Ladder, and a beach party at Rotary Park.

"Take in the Hungry Hungry Hippo tournament on the ice skating rink in front of City Hall or the Cold Butt Boat Race happening along the riverfront," Edgerly said.

Cathleen Edgerly, WSYM, Feb 2022



Cold Butt Boat Racing at Lansing Winterfest



For those who need a little something extra to stay warm, hot chocolate and coffee stations will be placed all along the Lansing River Trail. And as you're sipping, enjoying the food trucks, shopping at the local businesses, and strolling, don't forget to stop by the winter markets.

"There'll be one directly behind me and under the Shiawassee Bridge with different vendors as well as at the old theater building on the 200 block of S. Washington Sq., so you can lift up local in a variety of ways throughout the day," said Edgerly. "Having events that uplift the community and are held outdoors is a way that we can safely come together and enjoy our communities, [and] enjoy time with your family and friends in a variety of ways."

Edgerly says Lansing Winterfest will be full of socially safe outdoor fun the entire day. There are also volunteer opportunities for those who want to lend a helping hand.

For more information on activities click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook