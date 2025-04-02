Child car seat laws are changing: here's what you need to know

Video shows one parent's opinion on changes to Michigan car seat laws, and how the Lansing Fire Department plans to help neighbors understand the changes.

A change is coming to our neighborhoods... new car seat laws in Michigan go into effect April 2. Here's what you need to know:

Rear-facing car seat:



Required until your child is at least 2 years old, or exceeds height & weight limits

Front-facing car seat:

Required until your child is at least 5 years old, or exceeds height and weight limits

Booster seat:

Required until your child is at least 8 years old, or reaches 4'9" height

Back seat:

Required until your child is at least 13 years old

