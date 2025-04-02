Child car seat laws are changing: here's what you need to know

- Video shows one parent's opinion on changes to Michigan car seat laws, and how the Lansing Fire Department plans to help neighbors understand the changes.
A change is coming to our neighborhoods... new car seat laws in Michigan go into effect April 2. Here's what you need to know:
Rear-facing car seat:
- Required until your child is at least 2 years old, or exceeds height & weight limits
Front-facing car seat:
- Required until your child is at least 5 years old, or exceeds height and weight limits
Booster seat:
- Required until your child is at least 8 years old, or reaches 4'9" height
Back seat:
- Required until your child is at least 13 years old
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.