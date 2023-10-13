Check out what's poppin' at Cravings Gourmet Popcorn in Old Town

Video gives you a look inside of Cravings Gourmet Popcorn in Old Town.

Cravings Gourmet Popcorn opened it's doors in 2007 and has been a spot in the community where people can grab yummy treats.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In old town there's a spot that's poppin' with all types of flavors.

"If you are a popcorn lover or popcorn connoisseur this is your place," said owner Chad Jordan.

Cravings gourmet popcorn opened its doors in 2007 and has been pretty popular in the community.

"We specialize in caramel corn and cheese popcorn," Jordan said.

"We're a gluten free, peanut free popcorn facility. Everything is made in small batches here in the house. All of our seasonings are made by us in house." Jordan said.

With unique names like fruity rainbow remix, premium signature gold, Mackinac Island carmel, hot Kansas City white cheddar your taste buds dancing with joy.

"It's fall so it's all about the pumpkin spice caramel. And also, apple cider, cinnamon we use apple real apple cider in our apple cider cinnamon popcorn," Jordan said.

And the best part is you'll get to try flavors before you buy them.

"Besides gourmet popcorn, you can get glass bottles soda pop. You can get old school candy, gummy candy, sour candy chocolates, candy bars. This is all kinds of fun foods here," Jordan said

So, stop on in and grab a bag or two.

"We have three size bags that we sell in store that's a tall, a big and a hulk. We have three size popcorn tins," Jordan said.

"They all make great gifts or just eating at your desk," Jordan said.

