Check out the first ever Krampusnacht in Old Town this Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — This Saturday Dec will be full of a different kind of fun in the old town neighborhood.

The first ever Krampusnacht is taking over and helping people experience the spirit of old world European Krampus celebrations.

This video from old town Krampusnacht shows Krampuses casually strolling through old town and visiting businesses.

The event will include a parade, a few games, scares, music, food and drinks..

There will also be a special appearance by St. Nick.

The event is happening from 6 until 9 pm.

