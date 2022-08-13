Check out Phil Denny's Armory Smooth Jazz Fete this Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — If you're looking to enjoy some smooth music this weekend, you can check out Phil Denny's Armory Smooth Jazz Fete.

The 4th annual outdoor event is happening Saturday.

We asked director of the Army Smooth Jazz Fete Phil Denny exactly what fete means.

"Fete is an old school term or European term for festival or party. And being that there's so many fests and festivals around town, I thought, why not be different, create something fashionably cool and unique for the smooth jazz and R&B format that we promote," Denny said.

Things were getting set up Friday afternoon at the Marshall Street Armory in Lansing.

Phil Denny, WSYM, Aug 2022 Phil Denny's Armory Smooth Jazz Fete



All Saturday afternoon and into the evening, you'll get to experience some smooth jazz and R&B from international artists from all over the country.

"Gino Rosaria from Curacao. I've got Judah Sealy on saxophone from Buffalo, New York, Lin Roundtree, my buddy from Detroit," said Phil Denny.

And billboard recording artist Phil Denny will of course be headlining.

He his excited for his annual event and can't wait to connect with his audience.

"What we hope to accomplish with the smooth Jazz Fete is the intimate experience between the artists and the listener. So those that come and those that we invite to come hope to have or we hope them to have that engaging listening experience," Denny said.

In addition to music, there will be food trucks, art vendors, vendors where you can get handmade bracelets and more.

The event is 21 and up, and tickets are $45. You can get them at the ticket booth on Saturday.

